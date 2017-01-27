We may be waiting awhile for that One Direction reunion. At least according to Louis Tomlinson. When Tomlinson appeared on Today to perform his new single with Steve Aoki "Just Hold On," he explained why the hiatus may go on longer than originally planned. Spoiler: It's probably the reason you would have guessed. "I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves," he explained. "Exploring our own solo things." This seems to be true. Since the boy band went on hiatus in March 2015, Niall Horan released his single "This Town" with a promise of a full-length album. Liam Payne is expected to release his first solo album, and become a first-time father. Harry Styles hasn't talked about his music plans, but he will appear in the Christopher Nolan WWII movie Dunkirk.
As Teen Vogue pointed out, Tomlinson didn't totally dismiss the idea of the boys getting back together though, explaining "there's time for that," but that time is definitely not now. In fact, Tomlinson explained that "nobody knows when" that time will be. While this is certainly bad news for Directioners, it's certainly not the worst thing. Instead of a single One Direction, fans can look forward to four directions sooner rather than later.
