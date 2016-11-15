This year's People's Choice Awards may be a little awkward for One Direction fans. Turns out, Niall Horan and his former boy bandmate Zayn Malik are up for the same award.
As Teen Vogue points out, Malik and Horan, who recently released his first solo single "This Town," will duke it out for the honor of Favorite Breakout Artist. DNCE, Alessia Cara, and The Chainsmokers are also up for the prize.
As the name of the awards show hints, the people get to choose the winners in each category. This means One Direction fans have a predicament on their hands. Can they vote for both or must they choose sides? Oh, the pressure!
Of course, one person who won't have to think too hard about her choice is Gigi Hadid. While she is Malik's girlfriend, she's also confessed that she was never really that into One Direction.
"I think we can all name a One Direction song that we like," she said. "Or maybe not. I love Zayn Malik solo a lot more."
Either way, the cameras are definitely going to be on these two when the winner is announced. Guys, maybe think about preparing your nicest losing face, just in case.
The 43rd Annual People's Choice Awards air live January 18, 2017 on CBS.
