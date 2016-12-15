Watch Harry Styles' Film Debut In Dunkirk Trailer

It's the moment One Direction fans the world over have been waiting for. The first official trailer for Dunkirk has arrived. And while we can't wait for Christopher Nolan's epic World War II film to hit cinemas next year, it's Harry Styles' film debut that has a lot of people talking.
The singer features fairly heavily in the grave and weighty two minute promo. And what a cast he joins! Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance also star. It's a veritable who's who of the finest male acting talent around. Next July can't come around fast enough.
Watch the trailer here:
The singer features fairly heavily in the grave and weighty two minute promo. And what a cast he joins! Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance also star. It's a veritable who's who of the finest male acting talent around. Next July can't come around fast enough.
Watch the trailer here:
Advertisement