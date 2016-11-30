Get ready to call Liam Payne "dad." The One Direction singer is expecting a baby with girlfriend Cheryl Cole.
After months of speculation, People officially confirmed that the couple were indeed having a baby. While the couple has yet to share any details about their first little bundle of joy, they have not been shy about publicly showing affection towards one other.
The 23-year-old Payne and the 33-year-old Cole, who started dating a year ago, have been flaunting their love all over Instagram for months now.
Payne and Cole originally met on the set of The X Factor UK in 2008 when Payne auditioned for the show. Cole, formerly a member of the British girl group Girls Aloud, was one of the judges. Watch the video now, and you notice the 14-year-old gives Cole a flirty little wink while singing Frank Sinatra.
In 2010, Payne would return to the show for another audition where he would meet his One Direction bandmates and continued to flirt with Cole.
Though the two never announced their coupledom, the two made things official back in May when they stepped out together at Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala.
Payne is not the only new dad in One Direction. His bandmate Louis Tomlinson welcomed his first baby boy back in January.
After months of speculation, People officially confirmed that the couple were indeed having a baby. While the couple has yet to share any details about their first little bundle of joy, they have not been shy about publicly showing affection towards one other.
The 23-year-old Payne and the 33-year-old Cole, who started dating a year ago, have been flaunting their love all over Instagram for months now.
Payne and Cole originally met on the set of The X Factor UK in 2008 when Payne auditioned for the show. Cole, formerly a member of the British girl group Girls Aloud, was one of the judges. Watch the video now, and you notice the 14-year-old gives Cole a flirty little wink while singing Frank Sinatra.
In 2010, Payne would return to the show for another audition where he would meet his One Direction bandmates and continued to flirt with Cole.
Though the two never announced their coupledom, the two made things official back in May when they stepped out together at Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala.
Payne is not the only new dad in One Direction. His bandmate Louis Tomlinson welcomed his first baby boy back in January.
Advertisement