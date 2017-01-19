Story from Music

Niall Horan Beat Out Zayn Malik To Win A People’s Choice Award

Meghan De Maria
Well, that's awkward. Niall Horan won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist on Wednesday night — beating out former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. It's uncomfortable enough that both of them were nominated, but Horan's win has fans divided. Of course, there were the people who are thrilled that Horan won.
But #TeamZayn isn't so pleased.
Some fans, of course are just happy for both of them.
While the pair appear to be cordial with each other, it doesn't appear that they'll be buying BFF jewelry anytime soon. Let's not forget that incredibly awkward handshake the two shared at the American Music Awards in November. (Neither of them attended the People's Choice Awards, so we don't have any new handshake drama to report.) Malik did win for New Artist of the Year at the AMAs, though, and managed to throw a little shade at his former bandmates. "This one just has my name on it, right?" he quipped at the event. So after that salt, maybe Horan's win last night is only fair.
