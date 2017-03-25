One minute, he was a young lad experiencing the foreshadowing of Donald Trump's current attitude towards non-American folks (Translation: He got kicked out of Trump Tower along with his fellow One Direction members). The next, he was a dad. At least that's what it seems like happened, right?
Singer Liam Payne announced on Instagram today that he and his girlfriend Cheryl have welcomed their first child together — and it's a boy. He shared the happy news along with an adorable photo of him cuddling the little guy. (And is it also a Polaroid? How retro-chic, Payne.)
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless...wow!" he wrote in the photo's caption. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far."
Payne's girlfriend, previously known as Cheryl Cole and now known mononymously as Cheryl, is also a singer (and erstwhile girl band member). She made pregnancy look easy — and sexy as hell. The pair met on the set of The X Factor when Payne was only 14, and it's clear sparks flew from the very beginning: Just look at that wink. Now, Payne even has an eerie replica of Cole's eye tattooed on his forearm. How's that for commitment?
"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true," Payne said of Cole in the Instagram post. "We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.
Happy Mother's Day everyone!"
That's U.K. Mother's Day, for any confused Yanks. The holiday is tomorrow — and it's clear this particular pair of parents will be celebrating in style, in love, and in sleep deprivation.
