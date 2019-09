Why Everyone’s Losing It Over This British Pop Star’s Pregnancy Photo

Depending on how closely you follow British pop music, or how frequently you scan the Daily Mail's right-hand column, you may or may not be familiar with Cheryl , who was born Cheryl Tweedy, became Cheryl Cole when she married soccer star Ashley Cole, changed her name to Cheryl Fernandez-Versini after her second marriage, and is now just plain ol' Cheryl (phew) now that she's, oh, dating and expecting a baby with One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne . Cheryl, a pop star in her own right back in England and former member of the girl group Girls Aloud, never really cracked the U.S. market, aside from a blink-and-you'd-miss-it stint on the judging panel on the American version of The X Factor and a cameo in the film What to Expect When You're Expecting. Today, however, she's making headlines all over the world because she has posed, for the first time, with a prominent belly, confirming at last that she is indeed pregnant with Baby Payne.