Why Everyone’s Losing It Over This British Pop Star’s Pregnancy Photo

Depending on how closely you follow British pop music, or how frequently you scan the Daily Mail's right-hand column, you may or may not be familiar with Cheryl, who was born Cheryl Tweedy, became Cheryl Cole when she married soccer star Ashley Cole, changed her name to Cheryl Fernandez-Versini after her second marriage, and is now just plain ol' Cheryl (phew) now that she's, oh, dating and expecting a baby with One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne. Cheryl, a pop star in her own right back in England and former member of the girl group Girls Aloud, never really cracked the U.S. market, aside from a blink-and-you'd-miss-it stint on the judging panel on the American version of The X Factor and a cameo in the film What to Expect When You're Expecting. Today, however, she's making headlines all over the world because she has posed, for the first time, with a prominent belly, confirming at last that she is indeed pregnant with Baby Payne.
Cheryl casually shared a photo of her and other celebrity ambassadors (hi, Helen Mirren) supporting The Prince's Trust and L'Oréal's charity campaign to instil self-worth in young people. The singer can be seen cradling her stomach, fifth from the right. This will be the first child for 33-year-old Cheryl and 23-year-old Payne, who began dating last year. The couple first met when he auditioned, as a teen, for the U.K. version of The X Factor. Cheryl was a judge for the talent show, which spawned the creation of One Direction. Last night Payne accepted the Brit Award for British Artist Video of the Year on behalf of the boy band, which is currently on hiatus. So, Freddie Tomlinson will be getting a playmate and 1D fans will soon have another baby with which to focus their conspiracy theories. But does this mean they have to make Simon Cowell a godfather?
