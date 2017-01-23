Here’s How Louis Tomlinson Celebrated Son Freddie’s 1st Birthday

Remember when people thought that One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's baby wasn't real? Well, that fake baby has now turned one. Way to reach a major milestone and pay homage to Dad's favorite number, kiddo. Little Freddie Tomlinson celebrated his special day with both of his parents, two cakes, and one enormous candle. Freddie's mother, Tomlinson's ex Briana Jungwirth, shared footage from the January 21 celebration.
Tomlinson, meanwhile, shared this message with fans. "Had a special day today with my birthday boy," the singer tweeted. "Thanks for all the lovely messages!"
