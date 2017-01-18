Louis Tomlinson broke his silence about his mother's death in a sad radio interview on Tuesday. His mother, Johannah, was just 42 when she died last month after suffering from leukemia. The former One Direction singer shared an Instagram photo of himself with his mother in December, writing in the caption, "I love you and miss you so much!" But before this week, he hadn't addressed her death in any interviews. In an interview with Sirius XM, Tomlinson revealed that his mother encouraged him to stay strong and keep singing after he found out about her cancer diagnosis. "It's not really something that I feel 100% comfortable talking too much about, but just quickly, yeah, when I first found out about the news, I kind of did want to throw the towel in," Tomlinson told the radio station. "But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to." Tomlinson also said in the interview that performing his debut song "Just Hold On" on The X Factor after her death was a sort of "send off" for his mother. "It was tough, but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her," he said. The interview wasn't only about the loss of his mom, though. Tomlinson also discussed his son, Freddie, whose first birthday is approaching this weekend, and being happy for Zayn Malik's success in his solo endeavors. Check out the interview topics in the clips below.
