After his performance, Tomlinson kissed his hand and raised it in the air while he received a standing ovation.



He also received a touching message from Simon Cowell, who told Tomlinson, "I’ve known you now for six years. What you’ve just done — and the bravery — I respect you as an artist, I respect you as a person. And your mum was so proud of you, Louis, and she was so looking forward to tonight. She watching down on you now and you’ve done her proud.”



Deakin was only 42 years old. The mother of seven had just received her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.



Shortly after his performance, Tomlinson went on Twitter to express his gratitude. "That was harder than I ever imagined," he tweeted. "I want to thank everyone around me and all of the amazing fans out there that made that so special!"

