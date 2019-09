Just days ago, Louis Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away after battling an aggressive form of leukemia . Deakin's dying wish was for her son to perform on The X Factor and return to the stage that made him a star. On Saturday night, Tomlinson did just that.Tomlinson gave an emotional performance in his mother's honor on the stage of the U.K. singing program. His One Direction bandmates, including Zayn Malik, all showed up in support, reports People Tomlinson took the stage with Steve Aoki to sing his new single, "Just Hold On," his first as a solo artist. The lyrics were especially compelling given the tragic turn of events days before.At one point, Tomlinson sang to the crowd, "Oh until it’s all been said, it’s not over until your dying breath. So what do you want them to say when you’re gone? That you gave up or that you kept going on? What do you do when a chapter ends? Do you close the book and never read it again?”