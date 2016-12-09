Louis Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away on December 7 after battling an aggressive form of leukemia. She was only 42, and had just received her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. In addition to Tomlinson, Johannah had six other children, including two sets of twins. She was also a grandmother to Tomlinson's son, Freddie.
Tomlinson's family released a statement to the Daily Mail that includes an emotional and heartbreaking message from her husband, Dan Deakin. "Johannah was first and foremost a truly amazing mother to seven children — Louis (24), Lottie (18), Félicité (16), and two sets of twins, Phoebe and Daisy (12) and Ernest and Doris (2) — whose individual talents and success are testament to the principles and beliefs she instilled in them. She was also an incredibly proud grandmother to Freddie. Incredibly selfless, she would always look to put other people before herself. She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving."
Deakin added, "It wasn't uncommon for Johannah to hear through the media of an individual in need of assistance, and she would immediately make it her objective to get that person what they often desperately needed, and rarely without success."
Tomlinson is reportedly still scheduled to perform on The X-Factor, the talent competition series that catapulted his career with One Direction, on December 10. The Mirror reports that it was his mother's dying wish to see him launch his own solo career and continue performing. Just two weeks ago, he shared this image of himself and his mother with the caption, "My mother looking gorgeous before the Brits earlier this year . I love you and miss you so much!"
Friends, including Zayn Malik, have been tweeting their thoughts and support for the grieving singer and his family.
@Louis_Tomlinson love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers. proud of your strength and know your mum is too x— zayn (@zaynmalik) December 9, 2016
Heartbroken for you @Louis_Tomlinson. Your mum Jay was an incredible person. Sending you all my love— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) December 9, 2016
@Louis_Tomlinson my heart breaks for you. I am so sorry. My thoughts are with you and your loved ones at this incredibly tragic time.— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) December 9, 2016
