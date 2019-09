Cheryl casually shared a photo of her and other celebrity ambassadors (hi, Helen Mirren) supporting The Prince's Trust and L'Oréal's charity campaign to instil self-worth in young people. The singer can be seen cradling her stomach, fifth from the right. This will be the first child for 33-year-old Cheryl and 23-year-old Payne, who began dating last year. The couple first met when he auditioned , as a teen, for the U.K. version of The X Factor. Cheryl was a judge for the talent show, which spawned the creation of One Direction. Last night Payne accepted the Brit Award for British Artist Video of the Year on behalf of the boy band, which is currently on hiatus. So, Freddie Tomlinson will be getting a playmate and 1D fans will soon have another baby with which to focus their conspiracy theories . But does this mean they have to make Simon Cowell a godfather?