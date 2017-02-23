I am proud to announce that I am one of fifteen ambassadors working with @PrincesTrust & LOreal Paris UK to help thousands of young people turn self-doubt into self-worth. The "All Worth It" Confidence training program starts now! Link in my bio?? #ALLWORTHIT #PRINCESTRUSTLOREAL

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:03am PST