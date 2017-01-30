This isn't Payne's first tattoo rodeo — he's been building up a pretty rad sleeve for some time now. But the newest artwork sent fans (who discovered it and started sharing it like wildfire on Twitter) into a tizzy. Rumor is, the eye design was inspired by (or entirely copied from) one of Cole's photoshoots. One Direction fans were quick to find the original image of Cole from her debut album, 3 Words, for comparison. And we have to say, the similarities between the two images are uncanny. Liam has yet to comment on the inspiration behind the tattoo, but we kind of dig it — in a creepy/sweet sort of way. Let us know what you think in the comments below.