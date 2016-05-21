Zayn Malik became the first One Direction star to release a solo album in March, reaching number one with Mind of Mine. We know that Harry Styles has been working on new music too because he's registered several songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
Liam Payne has also been feeling creative, posting a clip on Instagram in January of a song he had written "for fun."
Now it's official: Niall Horan is making solo music too. Wayne Hector, a prolific professional songwriter who helped create several of One Direction's biggest hits, confirmed it with the Daily Star. "We are writing together but he wants to do it for himself and not other people at the moment," Hector said.
"We have no idea where we'll end up," Hector continued. "Niall wants to enjoy time off but he's introduced me to sports events. We went to a golfing thing with Rory McIlroy and Alex Ferguson."
Though we're obviously keen to hear what Niall has come up with, the 22-year-old has most definitely earned some time off. With One Direction, he put out five albums in as many years, and the group only concluded their 80-date On The Road Again Tour in October.
Advertisement