Listen To Harry Styles' First Ever Solo Single

The One Direction heartthrob released his first solo single, "Sign of the Times" on British radio host Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show this morning. Running nearly six minutes, the track starts out with a somewhat melancholy piano intro before realizing its full rock potential. Anyone else getting Oasis and Stereophonics vibes?
“Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times / Welcome to the final show, hope you’re wearing your best clothes / We could meet again somewhere, somewhere far away from here,” the 23-year-old Brit, who will soon be starring in the World War II drama Dunkirk, sings.
Styles compared the process of keeping his solo material secret to being pregnant, telling Grimshaw that he was now "ready to give birth." The radio host seemed to enjoy the power ballad.
"That sounds really, really good," he told the on-hiatus boy bander. "Like really good... it's massive."
Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Rita Ora, and Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood all called in to the show to offer their own ringing endorsements.
“You’re the biggest face on my One Direction tattoo,” Martin joked. “I am in a job right now that I like [Coldplay] but I would give it all up to run your fan club.”
Styles co-wrote the song with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Jeff Bhaskar, whose impressive credits include Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," Fun's "We Are Young," and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire."
Not surprisingly, "Sign of the Times" is all anyone's talking about on social media. Fans are getting emotional out there.
What does the man himself have to say about all the hoopla?
"Thanks for having me," Styles tweeted. "Love you."
It's not clear when his full album will be released, though the video for "Sign of the Times," complete with a terrifying Michael Myers-esque body double, is in production.
Take a listen to Hazza's long-awaited debut here. Zayn who?
