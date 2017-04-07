Story from Music

Listen To Harry Styles' First Ever Solo Single

Everyone's favourite One Direction member (sorry, Niall) finally released his first solo single this morning, playing the worldwide debut on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show. At 8am, fans around the globe held their breath as Harry played “Sign of the Times” for the very first time.
Harry described keeping solo material secret like being pregnant and he was now "ready to give birth". So, how was it? A big power ballad, host Nick seemed to enjoy it, saying, "That sounds really, really good. Like really good... it's massive".
The reaction on the internet was a little more, shall we say, emotional. #SignOfTheTimes was the number one trending subject worldwide.
But make up your own mind. Take a listen to Hazza's long-awaited debut here. Zayn who?
