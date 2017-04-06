Harry Styles' Body Double Wearing A Mask Of His Face Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

What's the creepiest thing you've seen on the internet lately? Maybe it was the Hi Stranger video, in which a wax blob encouraged you to look at his bare ass. It was pretty discomforting, to say the least.
However, that discomfort pales in comparison to this.
Harry Styles is hard at work filming his first music video as a solo recording artist. "Sign of the Times" will be released on Friday, and it looks like the video will involve some serious stunts.
The video is so intense, in fact, that Styles has a stand-in stunt double. Photos of the stunt double on set circulated the internet on Thursday, and it's not because fans were impressed that the Styles stand-in is literally hanging from a helicopter.
No, the photos are going viral because the stunt double is wearing an absurdly creepy mask of Styles' face. You can see the chilling photos over at BuzzFeed.
Twitter users were quick to comment on the images, which are definitely the stuff of nightmares. Many people pointed out that the stunt double's mask resembles Michael Myers' costume from the Halloween movies.
Other fans, meanwhile, had their priorities in line. I would definitely use a Snapchat filter of this mask.
@Snapchat make a filter that looks like the Harry styles mask that Harry's body double is wearing in his new vid— dani (@gnarleybruh) April 6, 2017
If only the video were filmed in the United States, and not in England, Ryan Murphy could have some new inspiration. American Horror Story: Harry Styles Mask does have a nice ring to it.
On the other hand, the photos are drumming up a lot of publicity for Styles' video. I, for one, am definitely more interested in seeing the final product than I would have been before this mask news got out.
Will the stunt double look as creepy as these close-ups do? Only time will tell. Either way, expect to see "Harry Styles Stunt Double" Halloween costumes pop up this fall.
