But what if we made it... even weirder. Because this bizarre lumpy figure reminded me immediately of a piece of Ed Sheeran fan art I recently encountered while embarking into the deep, dark web. (It was on Etsy.) One day, while thinking about what it would be like to legitimately be an Ed Sheeran fan, I started Googling "Ed Sheeran fan art" — and would you believe me if I told you that Etsy is chockfull of Ed-inspired pieces of... erm, art?