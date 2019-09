There's a creepy video of a Gumby-like flesh-colored wax blob with a perfectly-shaped bum and beady eyes that is going viral on the Internet, and it would be my honor to share it with you. To me, ( and Debra Messing apparently ) it's both mesmerizing and unsettling. The little creature is so weird and borderline disturbing that some of my coworkers couldn't even make it past the eponymous opening line, where the thing whispers " Hi, Stranger !"