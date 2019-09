On the morning of March 7, Watson took to Twitter to defend herself again, this time with two screenshots of her original Wonderland quote in full to illustrate how out of context her comments had been taken. Less than six hours later, the entire Emma Watson vs. Beyoncé debacle was a major headline for outlets like E! News, Us Weekly, Variety, and this very site . While members of the Beyhive were busy lauding their idol online (who, for the record, had just attended the March 2 premiere of Beauty and the Beast with her daughter, Blue Ivy), they were inadvertently pitting two outspokenly feminist women against one another — who, offline, actually have zero problems with each other.