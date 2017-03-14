With social media, celebrity worship only grew more intense. By 2009, the term “stan” had emerged as a badge of pride — and the stars embraced it. That year, Lady Gaga declared her fan base her “Little Monsters.” Then followed dozens of devoted stan bases: Beyoncé’s Beyhive (which launched as an official website in 2012, and is now undisputed as both the most massive and most powerful stan base), Rihanna’s Navy, Justin Bieber’s Beliebers, Gomez’s Selenators, Katy Perry’s KatyCats, Demi Lovato’s Lovatics, Jennifer Lopez’s JLovers, the Directioners (who are still holding on to hope that the group hasn’t disbanded for good), and many more. Each is an army millions strong who don’t hesitate to devote a large chunk of their time — hours, days, weeks — to revering their “fave,” whether that means regularly listing their many accolades on Twitter, creating fan Instagrams, or taking it upon themselves to fight their beloved’s presumed battles on social media.