Within hours of the VF story going live on the magazine's site late last week, The Beyhive got in formation to quickly rip apart the Harry Potter actress after finding a 2014 interview with Watson were she makes various comments about Beyoncé's take on feminism. The quotes from the three years old interview were pulled from a story that originally appeared in Wonderland magazine , where Watson was interviewed by the writer, actress, and prominent youth figure, Tavi Gevinson. During their conversation, the topic of Bey came up (she had just released Beyoncé earlier that year). Watson said she felt that Beyoncé's music videos were being seen through a male voyeuristic lens, even though the singer's lyrics and mission fully represent modern feminist ideals. This was polarizing to Watson, who said she felt "conflicted" on whether Bey upheld the feminist ideas she spoke about in tracks like "***Flawless." Noting the apparent hypocrisy, Twitter sarcastically used Watson's own words against her.