This whole scenario just exemplifies the difficulties in defining feminism — it's always messy because there are many misconceptions about what it means to simply want women to be given the same opportunities, chances, and respect as their male counterparts. This, I think, is the type of feminism Watson identifies with most — workplace feminism. But in terms of approaching the crossover between empowerment and sex appeal? It gets more complicated. And it gets extremely personal. There's no right or wrong way to "be a feminist" whether you're a male or female.