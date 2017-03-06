Beauty and the Beast's L.A. premiere may have featured a tale as old as time, but naturally, the Carter family stole the show.
Beyoncé and Jay Z brought their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, along to see the movie, which come out in wide release on March 17. Beyoncé shared photos from the event on her official website, and they're definitely family goals. The photo series includes plenty of close-ups of Queen Bey's look, of course, but there are also plenty of adorable shots of the family, including a heartwarming image of Jay Z caressing his wife's baby bump.
Beyoncé and Blue wore matching green dresses — twinning on top of twinning, if you will. (Jay Z got in on the green, too, wearing Stan Smiths at the premiere.) Blue Ivy was adorable as always, making a series of silly faces at the event.
Just try to tell me you've ever seen a sweeter GIF.
Of course, because this is Beyoncé, the photos she shared online are perfect. She even used Beauty and the Beast sheet music as a backdrop for some of the images, because why not? (That's "Be Our Guest," set in a "charming French music hall.")
The family also enjoyed some classic snacks. Even A-listers know it's not a trip to the movies without M&Ms, Junior Mints, Red Vines, and Sour Patch Kids.
We can't decide which photos we love more: Beyoncé's gorgeous Gucci dress and glam accessories, or the ones of the Carter family. (Just kidding: it's definitely the family shots.) Only Beyoncé can make pregnancy — and pregnancy with twins! — look so flawless.
Now that she's seen the live-action Beauty and the Beast, will Blue Ivy serenade her future siblings with renditions of "Be Our Guest?" Hopefully, Beyoncé will share those clips on her website, too. That's all we get for now — at least, until we figure out her Snapchat handle.
