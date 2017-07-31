Filming a movie or Netflix series for several months is the kind of bonding experience most people could never fully understand. (Although we imagine it would be a lot like an expensive summer camp filled with catered food and ridiculously good looking people.) The result of that on-set chemistry can end in award nominations, industry esteem, and sometimes, even matching tattoos.
Actors have been marking their artistic experiences with permanent tink for eons. Like BFF tattoos, plenty of co-stars from Game of Thrones to the Lord of the Rings have taken that bond and manifested it into cool ink that will last a lifetime — even if their roles don't. Click through the slides ahead to check out some of our favorites.