Friendship bracelets, half-heart necklaces, Myspace Top 8: People have always found creative ways to show the world how much they love their bestie. But bracelets snap, necklaces get lost, and, well, we all know what happened to Myspace. (RIP.) Now, there's a new way to declare your undying loyalty to your friends and it's a hell of a lot more permanent. Enter: the best friend tattoo.
If we've learned anything from Hollywood, it's that the only way to tell someone you love them is to get a tattoo with them — or for them. That said, there are thousands upon thousands of tattoo designs out there, so finding the one that will encapsulate your BFF relationship can be a painstaking process. Luckily, we hunted down the most inspiring tattoos that should make the process a whole lot easier.
Ahead, the best tattoos to get with your best friend.