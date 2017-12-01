The coolest speakeasy in L.A. right now isn't hidden behind a refrigerator door in Venice — it's tucked behind the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. Walk past the pool and around the gate, and you'll find a secluded little space filled with oversized leather couches, vintage maps, and regulars like Zoë Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, and Cara Delevingne. But they're not waiting around for Manhattans or Tiki cocktails. No, The Hideaway is serving up the city's daintiest, trendiest tattoos — all etched by 36-year-old artist Brian Woo, or better known as Doctor Woo to his 1.2 million Instagram followers.
The man doesn't take walk-ins, but if you're lucky, you might get an email response from him — which would land you in his chair anywhere from six months to a year from now. Until then, we'll be stalking his Instagram trying to settle on a design if that day ever comes.
So what's inspiring the world's most in-demand tattoo artist right now? We dropped by his studio to find out his 2018 tattoo trend predictions, his secret to caring for fresh ink, and the one design he hopes goes away soon. He's granting full access, ahead.