This Is Summer 2019's Most Popular (& Most Versatile) Haircut

A bob haircut seems simple enough at first glance, when you're struck with inspiration on the subway gazing longingly at a stranger's perfectly tousled chin-length waves. The complexities come when considering what type of bob you want.
When you can't put your finger on one particular style (something fresh, but not choppy, with texture, but not too many layers, and definitely no bangs), you, Goldilocks, are in the market for a simple beginner's bob. And that cut — versatile, soft and polished, workable on a towel-dry maintenance plan — is the softly blurred A-line bob.
Los Angeles hairstylist Sal Salcedo calls this style the "It girl" bob, because everyone's wearing it right now. "It's an effortless and airy bob for the girl that wants that easy texture," he explains of the bob, which falls in an A-line slant, slightly longer at the front and shorter towards the back. "The haircut has a lot of internal movement, which makes the style fall with ease."
Ahead, check out 18 ways to execute 2019's most wearable bob haircut, styled by celebrities and Instagram cool girls alike. Scroll through to find your perfect A-line cut — sure to become another morning commuter's bob inspiration this summer.