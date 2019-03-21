The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut

There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture, but rather the feathery fringe skimming the forehead just so. That breezy, effortless touch — also known as the wispy bang — isn't only the chicest haircut around, worn by fashion's most recognizable street-style influencers. It's also surprisingly versatile, and flattering on just about everyone who asks for it.
For proof, we've rounded up the best wispy-bang inspiration to bring to your upcoming spring salon appointment. Scroll through to find the style that matches your hair thickness, curl propensity, and aesthetic, then bring it to your stylist. Plan to walk out with the most stylish cut you've ever worn — sure to inspire a killer black blazer and red-lip moment.