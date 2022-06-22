There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture, but rather the feathery fringe skimming the forehead just so. That breezy, effortless touch — also known as the wispy fringe — isn't only the chicest haircut around, worn by fashion's most recognisable street-style influencers. It's also surprisingly versatile, and flattering on just about everyone who asks for it.
For proof, we've rounded up the best wispy-fringe inspiration to take to your next salon appointment (or even try at home). Scroll through to find the style that matches your hair thickness, curl propensity, and aesthetic, then bring it to your stylist. Plan to step back into the real world with the most stylish cut you've ever worn — sure to inspire a killer black blazer and red-lip moment.