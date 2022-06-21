Street View: What People Are Wearing At Glebe Markets, Sydney

Welcome to another instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
Where we first hit up Fitzroy in Melbourne, followed by Surry Hills in Sydney, this time we went to Glebe Markets in Sydney, a weekly flea market known for drawing a stylish crowd from all over the city, out for second-hand finds, artisan homewares and delicious food.
Scouring the rows of stalls on a sunny Saturday, photographer Phoebe Wolfe met Rebecca, who wore an outfit thrifted from all around the world, Ella, who proved that sometimes the best vintage finds are the ones that you upcycle yourself, and musician Charlie Collins, who rocked the lingerie-as-outerwear trend with a vintage nightie — and that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Ahead, treat your eyes to some of the best style moments captured recently at Glebe Markets in Sydney.