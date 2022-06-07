Street View: What People Are Wearing In Surry Hills, Sydney

Welcome to the second instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's outfits for inspo.
Where we first hit up Fitzroy in Melbourne, this time we went to Surry Hills, a dynamic suburb in the heart of Sydney known for its thrift store scene and thriving cafe culture. Exploring the streets, photographer Cheyenne Bardos met Belinda, who shone in a dress she had made, Georgia, who schooled us all on how to make sportswear chic as hell, Naomi, who demonstrated how a good pair of pants can become a great pair of shorts, and some of the magical team behind Clothing The Gaps, an Aussie fashion label that celebrates First Nations peoples and culture.
Ahead, feast your eyes on some of the best style moments captured in Surry Hills, Sydney. Enjoy!
