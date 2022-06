Street View: What People Are Wearing In Surry Hills, Sydney

Welcome to the second instalment of Street View , a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's outfits for inspo Where we first hit up Fitzroy in Melbourne , this time we went to Surry Hills, a dynamic suburb in the heart of Sydney known for its thrift store scene and thriving cafe culture. Exploring the streets, photographer Cheyenne Bardos met Belinda, who shone in a dress she had made, Georgia, who schooled us all on how to make sportswear chic as hell, Naomi, who demonstrated how a good pair of pants can become a great pair of shorts, and some of the magical team behind Clothing The Gaps , an Aussie fashion label that celebrates First Nations peoples and culture.Ahead, feast your eyes on some of the best style moments captured in Surry Hills, Sydney. Enjoy!