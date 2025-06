Butter Yellow Is The Moment — Here’s How to Master the Trend

If you’ve been locked in on the butter-yellow trend, you know it has been steadily gaining steam and now reaching full‑on mania. Sitting between beige and lemon, this shade is mellow enough for the colour‑shy but bold enough to stand alone. Locally, Australian Fashion Week saw the colourway peeking into runways for Aje, Carla Zampatti Wynn Hamlyn, whereas international runways have seen designers from Alaïa to Erdem drenching everything in the soft, happy hue: Simkhai and Emilia Wickstead featured minis and midis alike; Chloé and Bally bathed jackets in the sunshiney shade; and Chanel and Ralph Lauren’s bags are basically pats of creamy goodness. The best part of butter yellow? It never feels one‑note, and there’s a way to work it into your wardrobe, no matter your vibe.