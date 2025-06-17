Butter Yellow Is The Moment — Here’s How to Master the Trend

Want to keep things muted and grounded? Team butter yellow with another trending tone, chocolate brown — think tailored trousers or a pencil skirt for work. Here for more relaxed styles? Layer a buttery piece over white separates, or team with a butter-yellow accessory like bags or shoes. For off‑duty cool, pair your favourite jeans with a yellow top or flats. Feeling extra? Mix your boldest butter-yellow piece with ballet pink or mint green for a full pastel party.