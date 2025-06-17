Butter Yellow Is The Moment — Here’s How to Master the Trend
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve been locked in on the butter-yellow trend, you know it has been steadily gaining steam and now reaching full‑on mania. Sitting between beige and lemon, this shade is mellow enough for the colour‑shy but bold enough to stand alone. Locally, Australian Fashion Week saw the colourway peeking into runways for Aje, Carla Zampatti Wynn Hamlyn, whereas international runways have seen designers from Alaïa to Erdem drenching everything in the soft, happy hue: Simkhai and Emilia Wickstead featured minis and midis alike; Chloé and Bally bathed jackets in the sunshiney shade; and Chanel and Ralph Lauren’s bags are basically pats of creamy goodness. The best part of butter yellow? It never feels one‑note, and there’s a way to work it into your wardrobe, no matter your vibe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Want to keep things muted and grounded? Team butter yellow with another trending tone, chocolate brown — think tailored trousers or a pencil skirt for work. Here for more relaxed styles? Layer a buttery piece over white separates, or team with a butter-yellow accessory like bags or shoes. For off‑duty cool, pair your favourite jeans with a yellow top or flats. Feeling extra? Mix your boldest butter-yellow piece with ballet pink or mint green for a full pastel party.
From knit minis and sleek work‑to‑dinner maxis to crisp cotton‑poplin tops and throwover jumpers, there’s a butter‑yellow moment for every mood. Not ready to go head‑to‑toe? Dip a toe in with a bag, shoe, or accessory that melts seamlessly into your everyday favourites.
A Butter Yellow Dress
A butter‑yellow dress — whether softly draped or crisp and voluminous — brightens any mood. Pair your favourite with everything from chunky sandals to kitten heels in warmer weather, or fresh sneakers in the colder months.
A Butter Yellow Jacket
In place of your beige, ivory, or grey top layers, opt for a buttery yellow jacket instead. Style over a white tee with jeans on the weekend or pair with tailored trousers for work — whatever your flavour, it’s one of those “the coat is the look” moments.
Butter Yellow Cotton Poplin
Butter‑yellow cotton‑poplin separates feel crisp, cool, and utterly refreshing — a coordinated look, yet easy to break up for endless outfit options. Wear an oversized shirt open over a cami and high‑waist jeans for weekend ease, or go for something that can peek out of your coat in winter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
A Butter Yellow Sweater
Winter calls for chunky knits, so why not make a brighter version your go‑to? Our faves range from a butter‑yellow cardigan to a collared pullover — cozy enough for chillier days, but also airy enough for warmer months — even when styled as a top. If you just want the cozy pop, drape your favourite over your shoulders atop a slip dress or tee for a street-style-inspired look.
Butter Yellow Bottoms
Butter‑yellow bottoms are here to brighten your favourite basics for low‑key, sweet style. Whether you choose a ruched midi or tailored trousers, we love them paired with simple pieces like a tee, tonal sweater, or easy tank.
A Butter Yellow Top
You don’t have to colour‑drench to give butter yellow a try. Tops are like a fresh squeeze of sunshine — perfectly balanced by classic bottoms from tailored trousers to baggy jeans or slim skirts, or peeking through with some cute layering.
A Butter Yellow Bag
Butter‑yellow bags are bold enough to steal the show yet subtle enough to ease you into the trend. Shoulder bags and smaller top handles are the most versatile shapes to carry any day of the week.
Butter Yellow Shoes
Butter‑yellow shoes are the pick‑me‑up your feet have been craving, from flats to block and kitten‑heel silhouettes. Wear them with denim for casual cool, or team them with occasion wear, like a wedding guest dress, for a sweet burst of sunshine.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT