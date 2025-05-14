Australian Fashion Week is known for its street style, but don't think that's limited to the clothing worn by fashion's best-dressed. While we may have been captivated by Australian designer looks and impeccable layering outside of Carriageworks, Sydney, it was often the accessories that stole the show.
The key to personal style is making an outfit your own, which often involves eye-catching accessories. Whether it's sculptural bags, maximalist jewellery pieces, a foray into the current Labubu trend, or all of the above, accessories can transform a look into something uniquely individual. Think bold, bright additions to neutral outfits. Subtle, minimalist pieces alongside big volume and patterns. Or, hey – maximalist on maximalist and the reverse. More than ever before, fashion is losing its rules, and we love it.
So far, this year's event has seen dramatic tassels, denim-on-denim, structural shoes and bags, headscarves, plus the return of the skinny scarf. As the week continues, it's likely we will see more accessories trends pop up from the street style set.
Keep scrolling to see exactly how accessories are being styled at AFW 2025.