All The Accessories That Caught (& Kept) Our Attention At Australian Fashion Week

As the old adage goes (or, you know, a TikTok I saw a few months back), there's a huge difference between wearing your clothes and styling your clothes. And generally speaking, it's the accessories that turn the volume up on an outfit enough to make the difference.
At Australian Fashion Week, this has proven to be true. Personal style is always on show at the annual event, and increasingly, the street style set is taking more risks with their fashion choices.
Blessedly, this is reflected in the accessories turning up at Carriageworks. But bold and bright adornments aren't only layered over neutral outfits, they're added to bold and bright outfits, too. Accessories take as much thoughtful consideration as any other item of clothing, so they're more than deserving of our attention.
This year's event has seen one attendee stack an abundance of silver snap hairclips, while others have opted for quirky bags in the shapes of bows and basketballs. Meanwhile, trends like silver metallics have come through in footwear, as have bright pops of colour by way of a clashing bag or sheer stockings.
To see exactly how accessories are being styled at AFW, keep on scrolling.