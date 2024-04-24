The 7 Best Jeans You Can Buy Right Now, According To R29 Editors

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Finding a pair of jeans that fit just right is one of life's biggest sartorial challenges. Often due to the rigid denim fabric, so many styles just don't have enough give to accommodate the many varying shapes and sizes our beautiful bodies come in.
So, when you do find the perfect pair to suit your body, it's only logical to buy it in every wash so you have a pair for every occasion, right? Our suggestion is to buck the denim trends, where possible, and stick with what makes you feel best (if you love a skinny jean, then boo boo, keep wearing that skinny jean!) regardless of what the style set (or TikTokers) are favouring this season.
The fact is, we often need to kiss a lot of metaphorical frogs on our journey to true (denim) love. That's why we set out to find the exact pair of jeans each of our editors swear by, to hopefully alleviate some of your struggle. The consensus is, straight- and wide-leg jeans are in (we knew this) and it's these silhouettes that make many of us feel our best.
From wide-leg jeans for tall girls, to asymmetric waistlines, and the perfect relaxed pair, these are the jeans Refinery29 Australia editors swear by.