Story from Fashion
Let These 8 Colour Trends Dominate Your Wardrobe In 2025

Nicole Kliest
Last Updated 20June,2025, 12:09 am
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Reflecting on the top colour trends of 2024, a few contenders swiftly come to mind. Charli xcx’s Brat Green was the loud, abrasive colour no one could escape, Pantone deemed Peach Fuzz the must-have colour of the year, and at a certain point in time, it was impossible to leave the house and not see someone trotting around in siren red socks or tights. It was a year that embraced a diverse range of expressive hues, cementing the truth that there’s always room for colour in your wardrobe, no matter your personal style. 
In 2025, there are a few standout colours gaining traction. The London Fashion Week runways offer a peek at what’s to come, as does the street style and influencer circuit, which is already embracing powdery pastels (icy blue and petal pink, to name a couple), saturated tones of green and red, and a certain shade of brown that is everywhere. If you’re keen to begin incorporating these into your outfits now, read on for the colours that define 2025 fashion.
2025 Colour Trend: 24K Gold

While butter yellow is surely on your radar already, a richer tone — 24k gold — is popping up on the runways of labels like Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Gabriela Hearst, emphasising the impact of a confident hue. Similar to 24k jewellery, with its lustrous, gold nugget-like appearance, this yellow can be incorporated as an accent, contrasted with muted neutrals, or layered with a vibrant pattern to punctuate the look.
Hansen & Gretel
Kitty Maxi Dress
BUY
$349.00
The Iconic
Petal & Pup
Ginnee Puff Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress
BUY
$119.00
Petal & Pup
LilySilk
Minimalist Long Sleeve Silk Top
BUY
$289.00
LilySilk

2025 Colour Trend: Tea Rose

The impact of Barbiecore can’t be overstated and while hot pink may be shimmying out of the spotlight for now, an onslaught of designers are embracing a gentle tea rose hue in 2025. From Khaite’s dreamy dresses crafted in powdery pink swaths of silk gazar to Simone Rocha's and Ferragamo’s ballet-adjacent, petal pink separates, all signs point toward a more muted year of pink.
MDLO
Carolina Cardigan - Sézane X Mdlo
BUY
$240.00
Sézane
Midas
Mosse Mi Dusty Pink Leather
BUY
$179.95
Midas Shoes
Verge Girl
Elsie Knit Cardigan Rose Marle
BUY
$95.20$119.00
Verge Girl

2025 Colour Trend: Icy Blue

Ethereal, elegant, and effortless to style, icy shades of blue are one of 2025’s most covetable colour trends. Countless runways have endorsed the delicate hue, from rich-in-detail separates at Cecilie Bahnsen to floaty dresses at Prabal Gurung and Chloé. Wear it head-to-toe or as an accent — it’s among the most versatile colours around.
Bubish
Gigi Sheer Feather Blouse
BUY
$429.00
Bubish
Hansen and Gretel
Louie Shirt
BUY
$349.00
The Iconic
Free People
Onda Drop-waist Tube Midi
BUY
$120.00
Free People

2025 Colour Trend: Marigold

As we edge closer toward spring, 2025 calls for a zippy colour to perk up your wardrobe, and that's Marigold. This cheery yellow-orange is cropping up as an oh-so covetable skirt at Prada, a gorgeous asymmetrical ruffled skirt at Bottega Veneta, and a head-to-toe pleated dress at Simkhai (among several others).
Carolina Herrera x Frame
The Corset Mini
BUY
$455.00$910.00
Frame
River Island
Rib Detail Jumper
BUY
$63.00
ASOS
La Ligne
Pintucked Ruffled Satin Midi Dress
BUY
$854.00
Net-A-Porter

2025 Colour Trend: Cardinal Red

Siren red has been a staple colour for the last few seasons — who can forget Tibi’s red socks paired with red ballet flats? Though the fiery hue will likely continue on its trajectory (it’s pretty timeless, after all), the 2025 runways have been pointing to cardinal red as a sultry alternative. Gucci’s purplish-red lace dress will be hard to resist once it hits shelves, as will Louise Trotter’s expertly crafted separates for Carven, which could be worn just as easily to the office as on a dinner date.
Wolford
Red Neon 40 Tights
BUY
$61.00$75.00
SSENSE
Never Fully Dressed
Burgundy Mini Monika Dress Petite
BUY
$190.00$355.00
Never Fully Dressed
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
BUY
$313.00
Far Fetch

2025 Colour Trend: Periwinkle

Every few years, periwinkle prances its way back into the trend cycle, reminding us just how striking this colour really is. Stella McCartney’s a proponent of the fanciful hue, translating it into a dramatic sheer gown that would look impeccable on the red carpet. A subtler alternative can be found at Tod’s by way of a structural top (best paired with slouchy slacks and sandals). And for the ultimate party dress moment, Brandon Maxwell takes the cake with his eye-popping halter neck frock.
SANCIA
The Willow Knit Top
BUY
$169.00
Sancia
Next
Blue Tailored Blazer With Linen
BUY
$103.00
Next
Jo Mercer
Peggy Low Heels Patent
BUY
$99.95$219.95
Jo Mercer

2025 Colour Trend: Chocolate Brown

Rich, chocolate brown plays a starring role in 2025. This timeless neutral is among the easiest to style and manages to feel a bit more refined than a simple black or charcoal grey. Look to runways like Max Mara for inspiration on how to wear it: For spring, the brand weaves the elegant hue into a smattering of chic looks, from tailoring and evening attire to an oversized jacket and coordinated mini skirt that nods perfectly to ‘70s style. 
shop 4 products
Lover
Alice Bustier Maxi Dress
BUY
$240.00
The Iconic
Zara
Strapless Top
BUY
$65.95
Zara
ASOS
Premium Heavy Weight Textured Jersey Colum...
BUY
$77.50$95.00
ASOS
Araks
Cadel Slip Carob
BUY
$779.00
Araks

2025 Colour Trend: Frog Green

Brat Green took the fashion world by storm in 2024, but this year the hue is pivoting in a slightly quieter direction by way of frog green. These grassy hues have become a favourite on runways that often have a hand in setting trends — think Sandy Liang’s cool-girl separates and Victoria Beckham’s memorable green gown worn by Gigi Hadid.
J.Crew
Linen Mini Dress
BUY
$317.00
J. Crew
Loewe
Paula's Ibiza Embellished Raffia Shoulder Bag
BUY
$990.00
Net-A-Porter
Sézane
Amance Cardigan
BUY
$235.00
Sézane
