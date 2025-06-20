Let These 8 Colour Trends Dominate Your Wardrobe In 2025

Every few years, periwinkle prances its way back into the trend cycle, reminding us just how striking this colour really is. Stella McCartney’s a proponent of the fanciful hue, translating it into a dramatic sheer gown that would look impeccable on the red carpet. A subtler alternative can be found at Tod’s by way of a structural top (best paired with slouchy slacks and sandals). And for the ultimate party dress moment, Brandon Maxwell takes the cake with his eye-popping halter neck frock.