Let These 8 Colour Trends Dominate Your Wardrobe In 2025

Reflecting on the top colour trends of 2024 , a few contenders swiftly come to mind. Charli xcx’s Brat Green was the loud, abrasive colour no one could escape , Pantone deemed Peach Fuzz the must-have colour of the year, and at a certain point in time, it was impossible to leave the house and not see someone trotting around in siren red socks or tights . It was a year that embraced a diverse range of expressive hues, cementing the truth that there’s always room for colour in your wardrobe, no matter your personal style.