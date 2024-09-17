All The Best Trends From London Fashion Week

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Even though Fashion Month looks towards the next season, there are always a few runway trends that we want to steal right away. Luckily, London Fashion Week had plenty of outfit inspiration you can take into your wardrobe right now.
The spring/summer 2025 shows indicated a return to the sleek and minimalist silhouettes of the ‘90s, as well as experimental cutouts and clever skin-baring designs that still feel wearable. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, London Fashion Week saw emerging designers like Karoline Vitto and Edeline Lee make their solo debuts while British heavyweights like Harris Reed, S.S. Daley and Burberry solidified their status as icons — all while presenting collections that will become instant classics.
Ahead, find six of the top trends from London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 you can expect to see next season (and maybe even now, too).
Spring 2025 London Fashion Week Trend: Embellished Collars
A statement collar has the power to shape an entire outfit and this season, they get main character treatment. Simone Rocha’s signature beaded and pearl embellishments graced collars and lapels via structured denim jackets, high-neck knit cardigans and oversized shirt dresses. Meanwhile, Chopova Lowena embellished Peter Pan collar blouses with metallic butterflies and floral motifs.
Spring 2025 London Fashion Week Trend: Hip Cutouts
We can thank the low-rise movement for London’s legion of hip-baring styles this season. KNWLS debuted slinky trousers and dresses with cutouts at the hips, embracing a show of skin that isn't too revealing. Masha Popova’s models wore jeans with cutout waistbands and Ahluwalia brought back the built-in whale tail.
Spring 2025 London Fashion Week Trend: ‘90s Black Midi Dresses
For spring/summer 2025, brands are serving up ‘90s-style black dresses reminiscent of icons from the era (think: Calvin Klein’s simple slips and Alaïa’s curve-hugging midis). Karoline Vitto and Nensi Dojaka — two brands known for celebrating feminine curves — brought out dresses with high slits, cold shoulders and asymmetrical silhouettes.
Spring 2025 London Fashion Week Trend: Shorts Suits
Off the back of Copenhagen Fashion Week where sheer suits made a splash, tailored shorts with matching tops were a popular look on London’s spring runways. Both Tolu Coker and Ahluwalia introduced Bermuda shorts with blazers in bright colours and prints. Elsewhere, Marques’ Almeida's shorts co-ords in denim and linen offered the perfect spring head-start.
Spring 2025 London Fashion Week Trend: Ultra-Low Necklines
A brat girl spring/summer may yet be on the cards for next year, judging by the ultra-low necklines all over London’s catwalks. Jawara Alleyne’s navel-grazing halter tops and Masha Popova’s equally low-cut mini dresses set the tone for a clutch of revealing spring trends.
Spring 2025 London Fashion Week Trend: Bold Shoulders
Angling for a power look? London designers proposed silhouettes with strong shoulders, following on from autumn/winter 2024’s sharp tailoring. Harris Reed had large, wing-like frames while Marques’ Almeida favoured padded, angular shoulders across co-ords and dresses and Edeline Lee brought out statement ruffles and fringed capes.