Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends To Wear Now Until Spring

This week, Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 shows marked the countdown to Fashion Month, which kicks off in September in New York and concludes in October in Paris. Featuring some of the biggest names in Danish fashion — including OpéraSport, Baum und Pferdgarten, Remain and Saks Potts — this season’s runways introduced the fashion trends that we’ll be seeing next year.
In an update to the business-core trend, brands made a case for sheer tailoring. Meanwhile, others brought back nostalgic items like cropped cardigans and oversized rugby shirts. Scandi style influences like print clashing, ultra-feminine details and minimalist styling breathed life into both new and old trends.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While these pieces won’t land in stores until the new year, plenty of these styles can be worn now, from flowy, loose-fitting dresses to sporty shirts that will keep your Olympics obsession alive well into spring. Ahead, the seven biggest trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 runways.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Cardigans
Designers are bringing cardigans back in a big way for spring/summer 2025. The transitional layer — which looks nothing like your grandma's cardi — was predominant on runways like A. Roege Hove, where models walked in black, white, grey and Brat Green knits worn solo or layered, buttoned all the way up or barely at all. OpéraSport added some coquette flair to cardigans with frilly trims and cropped hems, while Aiayu opted for a minimal, relaxed fit.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Kaftan-Style Dresses
Plenty of effortless, loose-fitting garments were sent down Copenhagen’s spring/summer runways — and we expected nothing less from the Scandi crowd. Contemporary brand Munthe presented prairie maxi dresses, embroidered kaftans and denim shirt dresses with tie fronts, all styled with slide sandals or ballet flats. Other kaftan-style dresses included Lovechild 1979’s black, sheer maxi with billowing sleeves and Skall Studio’s light-coloured shift dresses, perfect for late-summer lounging or a holiday abroad.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Sheer Suits
If you’re a fan of suits as occasion wear, designers are taking tailoring to a new, party-appropriate level. Sheer suiting arrived in Copenhagen this season, resembling a perfect cocktail of the business-core aesthetic and naked dress trend. Our favourite looks include Remain’s sheer-panelled, collarless blazer and trousers, paired with ballet flats; and The Garment’s powder-blue sheer suit (inside a tailoring-focused collection) dressed up with pumps and a clutch handbag. Other brands paired sheer elements with suits, like Gestuz’s transparent button-ups and Bonnetje’s sheer-panelled capri pants.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Rugby Shirts
Show your stripes with a designer-approved rugby shirt this season. The retro, sporty top was all over the Copenhagen runways, including several brightly coloured, striped polos at Baum und Pferdgarten’s “office Olympics”-themed show, and Marimekko's primary-hued polo dresses. For those who prefer a fresher take on the collegiate staple, Stamm’s “Be Good” long-sleeve shirts gave the slogan tee trend a stamp of approval for 2025. The fashion-forward among us will appreciate Henrik Vibskov’s colour-blocked, multi-striped rugby shirts and Stem’s neutral tops with fringe detailing.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Bubble-Hem Tops
For spring/summer 2025, the Y2K-inspired bubble skirt trend is trickling over into tops and adding a romantic, feminine feel to even the simplest styles. Perfectly exemplified by Herskind’s tailored, draped tops (styled with matching wide-leg trousers), this three-dimensional style can be as sophisticated as it is fun. One of CPHFW’s most exciting newcomers, Nicklas Skovgaard, proved this with casual, cropped bubble-hem tops styled with matching knickers and knee-high socks.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Textured Bottoms
One way to elevate an outfit is to implement texture and designers like Joao Maraschin, (Di)vision and Baum und Pferdgarten displayed a range of feathery, furry and appliquéd bottoms for spring/summer 2025. While this may sound daring in theory (who am I, Big Bird?), it’s a lot easier to style in real life — just keep everything else minimal. See Baum und Pferdgarten’s polo tops paired with appliquéd skirts, for instance, or go for double the statement with Joao Maraschin's ropey vest tops paired with textured bottoms.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 Trend: Ruffles
Designers embraced ruffle detailing on the spring/summer runways with a nod to this season’s hyper-feminine trend. From OpéraSport’s blouses and handbags to Alectra Rothschild’s skirts, ruffles adorned plenty of looks. If a full ruffle outfit à la Lovechild 1979’s grey midi dresses and co-ords isn't for you, consider pieces that use the decorative element as an accent.