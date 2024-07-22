All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re still rocking your football jersey post-Euros or plan to wear your favourite activewear while watching the 2024 Paris Olympics, there’s no better time than now to lean into the athleisure trend. To help shoppers embrace the summer of sport, beloved retailer Anthropologie and British heritage brand Gola have come together for a 20-piece limited-release collaboration, launching on 22nd July, that's made for athletes and spectators alike.
The stars of the hype-worthy collaboration are the shoes. Along with similar silhouettes like the Adidas Samba and On Running shoes, Gola’s retro, sport-style trainers have made a comeback this past year. For the collection, the trainers are available in two classic Gola models, Stadium and Elan suede, and bold colourways, including a fiery coral, Olympic-medal silver, and this season’s trendy butter yellow.
“We were inspired by the coquettish take on traditional [football] shapes,” Anthropologie general merchandise manager of footwear and accessories Jessica Peek tells Refinery29 of the cleats-inspired Stadium trainer. “From there, we reimagined design elements by accentuating the stitching and incorporating ribbon laces for a softer and more unexpected touch.”
While Anthropologie has previously carried Gola sneakers, this partnership marks its first-ever apparel and accessory collaboration. Anthropologie x Gola boasts pastel-toned and logo-boosting pieces like baby tees, cropped tanks, joggers, mix-and-match sets, and accessories like a ruffle sling bag and statement baseball caps.
“Given our continued success in carrying Gola’s exclusive only-at-Anthro footwear, it was an organic next step to expand the partnership into new categories such as apparel,” says divisional merchandise manager Heather Mineau, adding that the collection's apparel blends Gola’s focus on athleticism with Anthropologie’s feminine detailing. “From a unique play on florals to exploded graphic artwork and delicate whimsy, our collection spans mix-and-match sets to only-at-Anthro sport dresses and one-of-a-kind jackets that are not to be missed.”
From a floral bucket hat to short shorts with a kaleidoscope-like logo print, the pieces make for a great everyday wardrobe that can be worn on the court, field or gym, too. I styled my yellow Anthropologie x Gola trainers with a leopard print mini dress (see top photo) and am looking forward to pairing them with skirts, wide-leg jeans and more dresses.
“Whether it’s casual sneakers for everyday wear or stylish trainers, Gola provides versatile options that align with Anthropologie’s lifestyle-oriented approach to fashion,” Peek says.
The Anthropologie x Gola collaboration is available to shop now on Anthropologie.com with prices ranging from £10 to £120.