Anthropologie x Gola Collab Features A “Coquettish” Take On A Beloved Sneaker

From a floral bucket hat to short shorts with a kaleidoscope-like logo print, the pieces make for a great everyday wardrobe that can be worn on the court, field or gym, too. I styled my yellow Anthropologie x Gola sneakers with a leopard-print mini dress (see top photo) and am looking forward to pairing them with skirts, wide-leg jeans, and more dresses . “Whether it’s casual sneakers for everyday wear or stylish trainers, Gola provides versatile options that align with Anthropologie’s lifestyle-oriented approach to fashion,” Peek says.