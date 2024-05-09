Tenniscore is Everywhere: How To Style Vuori’s Tennis Skirt & Dress

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Tenniscore is having a major moment thanks to recent entertainment masterpieces like Apples Never Fall and Challengers and pop culture events like Zendaya’s tennis-themed press tour looks. However, styling the preppy-sporty trend can seem daunting — especially if you’ve never stepped foot on a court. Fortunately, the activewear trend is actually more accessible and wearable than you may think. As a non-athlete myself, I’ve been wanting to test the tenniswear waters, but felt nervous about looking cheesy. So when I got the opportunity to review some new pieces from Vuori’s Court Collection, I was eager to put tenniscore to the test.
Vuori makes activewear apparel and gear with a coastal Californian vibe that’s incredibly durable and long-lasting. I was already a fan of the brand’s workout leggings because of their non-slip fit and buttery-soft feel. So I was particularly excited to test out more pieces, including their tennis skirt and tennis dress. With the Summer Olympics quickly approaching and “elevated athleisure” predicted to trend in Fall 2024, I decided there’s no better time than now to add tenniscore looks into my wardrobe.
Read on for my review of Vuori’s Court Collection tennis staples, and to see how I styled them for everyday life off the tennis court.
How to style a Vuori tennis skirt
Vuori’s Volley Skirt is the summer skort I’ve been searching for. The brand’s “peachy” polyester-elastane blend BreatheInterlock fabric is moisture-wicking and lightweight, making it a great option for steamy summer days (and sweaty cardio, of course). This skirt also features hidden mesh shorts with a handy tennis ball pocket. While I likely won’t use the pocket off the court, I really appreciate the comfortable, extra coverage from the shorts. I opted for a sweet periwinkle hue, but you can choose from neutral colorways too.
To keep with the blue-purple palette, I decided to pair my skort with Vuori’s new blue quartz AllTheFeels Tank, layered over the brand’s best-selling white ribbed Pose Fitted Tee. The tank on its own doesn’t offer a ton of support since the thin racerback straps aren’t adjustable, so I would wear it with a sports bra or short-sleeve top (as seen here) underneath. I also think the layered tops make more of a style statement than just wearing a basic T-shirt or activewear cami.
When it came to styling my Vuori tennis-inspired outfit, I kept the accessories casual and colorful. I put on every friendship bracelet and charm bracelet I could find in my jewelry box, as well as a complementary beaded necklace. I also threw on my go-to (i.e. super faded) baseball cap and a fun purple gym bag. Then I slipped into three-quarter ruffle socks and platform sneakers for my trip to the park.
How to style a Vuori tennis dress
If you don’t want to look like you’re cosplaying as a tennis player, but still want the preppy-meets-sporty vibe, a simple tennis dress may be your best bet. Rather than obvious polo collars and pleated skirts, opt for a sleeker, subtler style like this Vuori One Shot Tennis Dress. Like the Vuori skort, this tennis dress is also constructed from the BreatheInterlock fabric and has hidden shorts. But these shorts are the same material, rather than mesh, and fit more like a bodysuit. It also has a lined shelf bra for some extra support and coverage.
I decided to dress up my Vuori tennis dress for a trendy “elevated athleisure” look. I paired it with bright-white sports sleeves because, hey, a shrug can elevate anything. I also opted for my on-trend gingham Nike Cortez sneakers rather than basic white tennis shoes, but I could’ve easily worn strappy sandals with this dress too. I had the most fun with my jewelry, though, putting on pearl drop earrings, an asymmetrical beaded necklace, and a shimmery belly chain. Then I pulled the outfit all together with crystal-adorned white sunglasses and a buttery blue top-handle bag. In the end I felt chic, and certainly not cheesy.
