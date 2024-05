Tenniscore is Everywhere: How To Style Vuori’s Tennis Skirt & Dress

Tenniscore is having a major moment thanks to recent entertainment masterpieces like Apples Never Fall and Challengers and pop culture events like Zendaya’s tennis-themed press tour looks . However, styling the preppy-sporty trend can seem daunting — especially if you’ve never stepped foot on a court. Fortunately, the activewear trend is actually more accessible and wearable than you may think. As a non-athlete myself, I’ve been wanting to test the tenniswear waters, but felt nervous about looking cheesy. So when I got the opportunity to review some new pieces from Vuori’s Court Collection , I was eager to put tenniscore to the test. Vuori makes activewear apparel and gear with a coastal Californian vibe that’s incredibly durable and long-lasting. I was already a fan of the brand’s workout leggings because of their non-slip fit and buttery-soft feel. So I was particularly excited to test out more pieces, including their tennis skirt and tennis dress. With the Summer Olympics quickly approaching and “elevated athleisure” predicted to trend in Fall 2024, I decided there’s no better time than now to add tenniscore looks into my wardrobe.Read on for my review of Vuori’s Court Collection tennis staples, and to see how I styled them for everyday life off the tennis court.