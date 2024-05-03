This Skims T-Shirt Is A Best-Seller: How R29 Editors Are Styling It

“Say what you want about the Kardashians but one thing we can all agree on is that Skims is that girl. Everything from the swimsuits to the undies is quality, and the Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is no different. I don’t know about you, but I love a tight shirt moment for the spring and summer, and I’ve already worn it three times since I’ve gotten it. You can layer it or wear it on its own and dress it up or down, which makes it versatile. The material is super comfortable, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch.



I love that I could wear this shirt around the house without a bra for a comfy and chill vibe or dress it up by pairing it with shorts, boots, and fun accessories. I also love that the material is thick enough, so that it won’t snag or rip easily, but also doesn’t feel hot or dense. 10/10 recommend.” — Cortni Spearman, Director of Social