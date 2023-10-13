The Best Things To Buy At Skims, According To Editors

You know it, you love it, it's all over your social media feeds: Skims. The wildly popular brand that spans intimates, shapewear, and loungewear has proved itself time and time again — and has also proven to be an R29 reader-favorite. According to our anonymous shopping data, readers have carted over 820 Skims products since January 2023. That's a whole lot of spandex-y goodness.
But with so many options (and ever-expanding collections), it can be hard to know what are the don't-miss stand-outs you have to try. We've tested out several Skims items ourselves in the past to find out what's a true can't-miss option. Our honest editor reviews have spanned viral Skims dresses, cozy cotton underwear, and humble yet confidence-boosting tank tops. And now, right here, you can get a taste of all of our favorites as well as Skims bestsellers across the brand's core collections. These include the popular Fits Everybody collection (which has been restocked in limited-edition vibrant sapphire blue and neon pink as well as neutral slate grey and onyx black) along with Cotton Jersey, Soft Lounge, and Cotton Rib.
So whether you're newly interested in Skims and need a rundown or are curious about trying different styles than you have before, read on. You'll find several first-hand editor reviews as well as a selection of best-selling products from each collection, according to customer reviews and ratings. Happy Skims shopping!
Skims' most iconic and widely beloved collection is Fits Everybody, a selection of formfitting basics, dresses, lifting bras, and stretchy underwear. Many of us at Refinery29 have tried Fits Everybody bras and bralettes as well as the collection's everyday bodysuits. I've personally found my new go-to in the form of the Fits Everybody t-shirt bra, which offers lift and support thanks to the underwire rather than heavily padded cups. For the bralette styles, Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa has previously said that they support her size 32D chest and has noted just how soft the Fits Everybody fabric is, writing, "I literally never want to take it off."
We also have Fits Everybody bodysuit lovers on the team. Affiliate Coordinator Becca Sax has described the fabric as "butter" and said that in the cami style, "The fabric was thick enough to allow me to wear the bodysuit on its own but thin enough to provide light shaping under a dress or shirt." Affiliate Lifestyle Writer Alexandra and former Associate Affiliate Writer Chichi Offor were fans of the high neck bodysuit style because of the shapewear-type support and unexpected lift. "It was particularly awesome because I didn’t need to wear a bra to get an adequate amount of lift. For reference, my chest is a 42DDD," Chichi previously wrote.
The Cotton Jersey collection has gotten high marks from Skims customers and R29 editors alike. Like most Skims collections, these stretchy-supple pieces span loungewear and intimates, with its bestsellers falling under tops and underwear (several styles have over 1k positive reviews). And we can validate the hype in the undies department. Alexandra and I tested out several cotton jersey underwear cuts, and have declared them the ultimate lounge-around-the-house basics.
Regarding the boy shirts, Alexandra previously wrote, "I would like to frolic around my apartment in these until the end of time." I, too, enjoy their fitted stretchiness and found that you can definitely size down with this material, but that your true size offers a more relaxed fit. Regarding the other best-selling cotton jersey Cheeky Tanga style, Alexandra has said that they give "the full Kardashian fantasy," explaining, "the triangular silhouette makes me feel like these underwear were made to be seen."
We all know it: The viral Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress — the dress that constantly takes the internet by storm (and is R29 readers' top-purchased Skims product of 2023). Our editors put it to the test a couple of years back in a mega review. The verdict? It does really fit everybody... but it's quite long. Chichi, who tried it in a size 3X, was concerned that it wouldn't fit, but admitted, "It fell on my body beautifully! I feel like I'm a Skims convert." However, if you're shorter, you'd likely need it hemmed. Karina (5'2") said, "It could probably be half the length it was,” while Alexandra (5'8") explained, "I usually struggle to find pieces that will hit my ankles, but this one hits the floor."
But the maxi dress isn't the only Soft Lounge item that should be on your radar. During the fall and winter, consider the popular long-sleeve version for an elevated day-to-night look. Or cozy up in other ribbed bestsellers like the tank tops or boxers.
One of Skims' surprising editor-favorites is a humble tank top from the Cotton Rib collection. We found that no matter your typical top/bra size or your height, this style is pretty figure-flattering. Sexual Health & Wellness Writer Charlotte Lewis previously wrote, "Seriously, I don't know what kind of magic is in this tank's fabric, but it acted as a push-up bra, giving me the illusion of boobs that I don't actually possess." Meanwhile Senior Travel Writer Venus Wong said, "The square neckline design suited my fuller chest area and managed to hide my bra straps (I'm quite adamant about them not showing) and revealed just a hint of cleavage."
I've found that the ribbed fabric in this collection is super soft and slightly compressive, and I am eager to try it in other products like the highly-rated bralettes and leggings, that have garnered thousands of positive customer reviews.
