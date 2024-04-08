25 Reader-Favorite March Purchases — From Steals To Splurges

March 2024 brought us a Ken-ergetic Oscars performance, tons of celeb pregnancy announcements, and Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine album. But more excitingly (IMO), it brought us R29 readers’ new host of best-selling products. According to our anonymous shopping data, you all stocked up on spring-ready closet staples, cost-friendly skincare finds, several suction vibrators, and limited-edition collaborations alike.
From a $15 beauty steal to a $500 luggage splurge, there was a wide range of products that R29 editors reviewed in March, and ultimately that R29 readers approved of. Shoppers predominately carted up brand new product launches while also gravitating towards reader-favorite retailers like Target, The Ordinary, Anthropologie, and Carl Friedrick. So But if you weren’t one of those shoppers who hopped on these sought-after products, click on to see which items are most worth your hard-earned money, according to your fellow R29 readers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
