The clean beauty movement has demonized countless useful beauty ingredients, one of them being sulfates. But The Ordinary is on course to bring them back to both hair and skincare . "We've always been very anti the clean movement," says Kilner. "We've always felt like selling products through fear-mongering isn't a good thing and when we started looking into the best ingredients to really clean the hair and the body, we realized that there are so many incredible things about sulphates." Kilner explains that the use of sulphates has become so high in many formulas that brands have to put other things into those products to counteract the effects. The Ordinary's Cleanser For Body & Hair , features just under 4% of the ingredient, which is the perfect balance. "If you've got a heavy pan that you've cooked a casserole or a stew in, you need a good detergent to clean it. Actually, your skin and hair is similar, and you need a good surfactant to get clean."