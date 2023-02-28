Does “Clean” Beauty Have A Mold Problem?

Given water’s ubiquity in and around cosmetic products, Koestline explains that, “in order to avoid the growth of any microbes, and therefore an infection risk, cosmetic chemists always use preservatives.” Products that claim to be formulated without preservatives as part of perceived “clean beauty” standards actually pose a serious health risk. “Microbes, particularly bacteria and fungi, readily grow anywhere that is humid and has available nutrients,” says Koestline. “Products are also used in non-sterile environments, like your bathroom, and come in contact with millions of microbes any time they’re opened or come in contact with your skin.”