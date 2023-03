Does “Clean” Beauty Have A Mold Problem?

“Water is an essentialskin-care ingredient and important to formulate with, but it's also an ideal medium for microbial growth, which has to be considered when making a product,” wrote Helen Ambrosen, Lush co-founder, and Milly Alqhuist, Lush skin-care category lead and researcher, in an email to Refinery29. The easiest and cheapest way to deal with this is to use a preservative. “At Lush we have pioneered ways to reduce our use of preservatives and create entirely self-preserving formulas, as defined under Annex 5 of the E.U. Cosmetic Regulations [the list of preservatives allowed in cosmetics in the E.U.] because we recognize their potential for irritation and don't think they are beneficial for your microbiome.”