In 2020, it was reported that Lush underpaid Australian staff by $4.4 million. The brand agreed to pay back the amount in full, alongside a $60,000 contrition payment. Ex-Lush staffers have also been taking to TikTok to share stories of what it's like to work in Lush stores. One TikToker claims they had to do unpaid trial shifts , for instance, and a handful even refer to the brand as a ' cult '. "Lush is very focussed on the 5-star customer experience," a former Lush staffer told R29 . "When you'd move away from the customer, the supervisor would grill you. They'd say, 'Which questions did you ask?' and tell you that it was a closed question, so you'd need to re-approach them in two minutes and try them with different questions."