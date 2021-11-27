This Is Why Lush Just Quit TikTok, Instagram & Other Social Media Platforms

Lush has decided to leave four major social media platforms until they "take action to provide a safer environment for users".
On Friday 26th November, the brand deactivated its TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat accounts in all 48 countries in which it operates.
In a press release posted on its website, Lush said it made the decision because "concerns about the serious effects of social media are going largely ignored now".
Lush hasn't turned its back on social media entirely. The brand's Twitter and YouTube accounts remain active and it has promised to "invest in new ways to connect and build better communication channels elsewhere".
"I've spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products," said Lush's co-founder Mark Constantine. "There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media. I’m not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it’s time to take it out of the mix."
Lush previously stopped posting to Instagram and Facebook in 2019 but admitted it found itself "back on" these platforms "despite our best intentions".
"As an inventor of bath bombs, I pour all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their wellbeing," added Lush's Jack Constantine. "Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this aim, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and stop them from switching off and relaxing."
Lush's partial social media blackout comes as we become increasingly of its negative effects – and the culpability of the platforms themselves. Thanks to Wall Street Journal's recent multi-part investigation 'The Facebook Files', it has emerged that Instagram – which is owned by Facebook – is very much aware of how toxic it can be for body image.