What It’s Like To Work At The “Cult Of Lush” (By An Ex-Lush Employee)

"One Christmas, a guy came in and said he was shopping for his girlfriends — plural. I dread to think what my face looked like. He wanted to get one girlfriend one thing, another girlfriend a different product and I thought: Am I hearing this properly? Have I had enough sleep? He told me that none of the girls knew about each other, and to be honest, I didn't think he deserved my help. There were so many situations where I wanted to say what I thought but it was so hard to bite your tongue when supervisors were watching. One day, someone's mum came in looking for something for her daughter, who was really struggling with her mental health and depression. I was selling bath bombs with neroli (which are meant to be uplifting) but when she was telling me about her daughter, it felt so wrong. She broke down in tears so I did my random act of kindness for the day (where you can gift someone a product). It was an uncomfortable one. You want to help people as much as possible and allow them to vent, but at the same time, I'm not qualified to give people advice on mental health. You'd have one supervisor asking you to chat with the customers because you're more likely to build a rapport with them and they'll spend more money, and then another supervisor who would recommend you chat to them but not for too long, because that's time wasted and you could be with another customer. It was a game of tug of war.