People Swear This Body Lotion Is The Cure For Insomnia

In a perfect world, we’d all be able to end each day by climbing into bed, turning off the lights, closing our eyes, letting our minds and bodies relax, and drifting gently to sleep for a full night’s rest. Evidently, this is not that world, and the seemingly straightforward act of falling asleep is a hell of a lot harder than it should be.
Some swear by aromatherapy or meditation, others by an Ambien and a hot cup of tea — and if you were to keep up with lengthy Reddit threads extolling the virtues of different Lush products, then you’d probably know a little something about a hand and body lotion called Sleepy.
Advertisement
Originally launched last year as a limited-edition holiday exclusive, the pastel purple cream disappeared from shelves as quickly as it appeared, and not just because it smelled incredible. (Which it does, by the way — exactly like you’d imagine a field of lavender to smell like, blended with soothing, comforting notes of rich vanilla, almond, and cocoa butter.) Its most devoted disciples, the ones who took to message boards to demand Sleepy’s return, swore up and down that it was the best thing they’d ever found to treat their insomnia.
“[Sleepy] helps with anxiety and my serious inability to sleep,” one Redditor wrote. Another described it as “magical, beautiful, and intoxicating.” In a particularly poignant post, a fan wrote, “As someone with incurable and not so common chronic illnesses which result in chronic pain and insomnia because of the pain, Sleepy lotion is the one product that can actually help me through the worst of my nights.”
Clearly the glowing testimonials made an impact, because Lush has officially revived Sleepy to make it part of its permanent collection. The beloved lotion will be available in stores and online year-round, so its diehard fans will never have to go without. Sweet dreams, indeed.
Related Video:
Advertisement