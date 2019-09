People Swear This Body Lotion Is The Cure For Insomnia

Originally launched last year as a limited-edition holiday exclusive, the pastel purple cream disappeared from shelves as quickly as it appeared, and not just because it smelled incredible. (Which it does, by the way — exactly like you’d imagine a field of lavender to smell like, blended with soothing, comforting notes of rich vanilla, almond, and cocoa butter.) Its most devoted disciples, the ones who took to message boards to demand Sleepy’s return, swore up and down that it was the best thing they’d ever found to treat their insomnia.