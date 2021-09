The Real Reason Why Your Skin Is So Sensitive Lately

On the other hand, allergic reactions – like allergic contact dermatitis – invoke a stronger response that involves the immune system. Unlike with the retinoid example, the more you expose yourself to something you’re allergic to, the more sensitised you’ll likely become to it and the worse the reaction could be. "With allergic contact dermatitis, it doesn't get better over time and it often gets worse," confirmed Dr Granite. "The first time you experience allergic contact dermatitis, the rash will usually go away. But if you expose yourself to the allergen again, then I would expect the rash to come back faster and generally be worse than it was the first time."According to Dr Granite, allergic and irritant contact dermatitis can present with very similar symptoms, so identifying which of the two you’re suffering with might require a little more contextual analysis. Generally speaking, both responses can present with itching, the skin feeling hot or sore and some kind of rash. In lighter or fairer skin, the rash might be red or pinkish; in darker skin, Dr Granite said it may be more purple, grey or brown in appearance. Irritant contact dermatitis is more likely to skew towards dry , tight skin and allergic contact dermatitis may have more itching and more of a rash-like appearance. But when it comes to diagnosis, she said: "It’s often more from the patient history and what’s been going on with your skin rather than how it actually looks clinically or physically."