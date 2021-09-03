The Real Reason Why Your Skin Is So Sensitive Lately

One more important distinction to make is that allergies and irritations are, paradoxically, not necessarily a sign of sensitive skin. "You can have very hardy skin and still get allergic reactions," said Dr Granite. Sensitive skin is more about getting a burning or stinging feeling after using certain products, rather than a propensity towards rashes, itching and reactions.



Should you try and work out if you’re allergic or simply irritated? It could be worth it to avoid a future headache. "One of the most common situations where I see irritant contact dermatitis is when a patient has started on an acne-control routine and they’re using a very strong retinoid and they’ve maybe used a little much and now they’re having some soreness and dryness. In that instance, we can offer workarounds to make the irritant less problematic for them but it’s important to establish whether it’s an allergy or not because if it is an allergy, repeated use is going to make the reactions much more severe," said Dr Granite.



Keep a diary of your reactions, make a note of what products you were using at the time as well as your mood and circumstances and discuss it with your doctor. You might also be offered the option of patch allergy testing to avoid future triggers.



Stay safe out there!



Daniela