The first person Poppy will pay a visit to is facialist Sarah Bradden. "She does facial acupuncture ," says Poppy, "and I met her when I was going through a tough time with my skin. It’s not scary and she’s super gentle, but she puts these needles in your face, does reiki on the body, reflexology on your feet and uses these amazing energy lights. She knows everything about gut health , food and skincare, and finishes each treatment with a facial massage . The things it has done to my skin are phenomenal." Then, of course, Poppy's next stop is visiting the god of hair colour, Josh Wood . "I don’t know what I want to do with my hair, but I want to do something outrageous because I’m bored of my look now and I want to go nuts. Watch this space!"